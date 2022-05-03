Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) The people of the state got some relief from the blistering heat as the mercury dropped by two to four degrees Celsius on Tuesday in most parts of Rajasthan, a Meteorological department spokesperson said.

The maximum temperature in Kota was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.3 degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar, 42 degrees Celsius in Alwar, 41.7 degrees Celsius each in Pilani and Churu, 41.4 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 40.3 degrees Celsius in Barmer and Jaipur, 40 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Sikar.

Other major places in the state recorded maximum temperature between 39.8 and 37.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Monday night temperature was recorded in the range of 31.9 degrees Celsius to 25.5 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.

The department has predicted thunderstorms and dust storms in Bharatpur, Baran, Dholpur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, Bikaner, Churu, Sri Ganganagar in the next 24 hours.

On Monday, Pilani in Jhunjhunu was recorded as the hottest place in Rajasthan with a maximum of 45.4 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Ganganagar recorded a maximum of 45.3 degrees Celsius.

