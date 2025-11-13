Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 13 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy CM Diya Kumari released the poster for the "Ghoomar Festival 2025" at the Tourism Bhavan on Thursday.

For the first time in Rajasthan, the festival will take place simultaneously on November 19 across all seven divisional headquarters.

Also Read | 'Kaantha': Bhagyashri Borse Expresses Gratitude to Team, Calls Dulquer Salmaan a 'True Nadippu Chakravarthy' (View Post).

"Ghoomar Festival 2025 will be celebrated on November 19th. It is a symbol of our culture and pride. The Ghoomar Festival 2025 will be held simultaneously in all seven divisional headquarters on November 19th. Nodal officers have been appointed," she said.

In Jaipur, the state-level event will be held in a grand manner at the football ground of Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Flat As Investors Await US-India Trade Deal, Bihar Assembly Polls Outcome.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari informed that training will be provided by renowned teachers at the Jawahar Kala Kendra from November 11 to 16 for the preparation of Ghoomar Rajasthan.

She said that the festival is being provided with both domestic and international publicity to attract as many tourists as possible.

"When I visited London, I informed the media about this event. We hope that foreign tourists will also come to see and learn about Rajasthan's culture up close," she said.

"Ghoomar is the pride of Rajasthan and the hallmark of our culture," the Dy CM added.

The government has appointed nodal officers in all divisions to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

The Ghoomar Festival is a vibrant celebration of Rajasthani culture, tradition, and womanhood. It is named after the iconic "Ghoomar" dance, which is a graceful folk dance style of the state, performed by the women.

The festival showcases the rich heritage of Rajasthan through dance, music, and handicrafts. It not only preserves the cultural essence of the state but also empowers rural women by promoting their crafts and artistic expressions on a grand stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)