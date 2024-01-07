Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 7 (ANI): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur on Sunday morning and discussed several issues pertaining to the development of the State.

The Governor also presented the Prime Minister with a memento depicting Lord Ganesh as well as a shawl with the meenakari craft of the state.

PM Modi is on a visit to the desert state to attend the 58th All India Conference of Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police, which commenced on Friday.

The three-day annual meet of top cops was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The conference is being held in hybrid mode, with DGsP/IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country.

The Union Home Minister distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to IB officers and awarded trophies for the three best police stations.

The Union Home Minister also highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister's vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The conference would deliberate on a range of security-related issues of critical importance, including the security of borders, cyberthreats, radicalization, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI. (ANI)

