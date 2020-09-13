Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS Delhi on Sunday.

In a condolence message, the Governor described Singh as a "voice of the poor" and said he had a personal association with him.

Also Read | Telangana CM KCR Feeds Bananas to Hungry Monkeys Enroute to Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadadri, View Pic.

Chief Minister Gehlot said Singh was a grassroots-level leader.

"He always raised the voice for the rights of farmers, backward and destitute people," Gehlot said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Likely by Early 2021, Vaccination for Senior Citizens, Working in High-Risk First, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

The chief minister said Singh was a seasoned politician who will be missed in the Indian politics.

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also condoled the demise of Singh and said he will be remembered for his work and contribution towards strengthening rural India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)