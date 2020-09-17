Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and BJP state president Satish Poonia on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday.

Mishra tweeted to wish the Prime Minister. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji wish you a very happy birthday. It is a wish that the resolve of a self-reliant India is fulfilled soon through you. May God keep you healthy and give longevity of life," he said in the tweet.

CM Gehlot in his message said, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May you be blessed with happiness, good health and long life."

His predecessor Raje while wishing PM Modi in a tweet said, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who is leading India on the path of progress at an unprecedented pace. May you always be healthy, have longevity of life. I wish India''s pride under your efficient leadership touch infinite heights of the sky."

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Hearty congratulations and a very happy birthday to the great Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are the pride of our country, may God give you good health and longevity of life."

Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also wished Prime Minister. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday," Pilot said.

