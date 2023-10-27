Sikar (Rajasthan) [India], October 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara came up with a clarification on the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at his residence on Thursday and denied his involvement in the paper leak case and any association with Kalam coaching.

Dotasara further said that he would go public and whatever decision the public takes would be acceptable to him.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022 Paper Leak case. The raids were carried out at the official residence of Dotasara at Civil Lines in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

"We want to clarify that we neither have any connection with the paper leak nor Kalam coaching. We will go in front of the public, whatever decision the public takes, we will accept it," said Dotasara.

"They want to waste our time and put pressure on us by scaring us. We are not afraid. We have not committed any mistake, there is no corruption. We will fully cooperate in the ED investigation and will provide all types of information," he added.

Meanwhile, reacting on the issue former Madhya Pradesh CM and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "PM Modi's government is working with the spirit of political vendetta, and this is the result of that. This is being done to disrupt our election campaign. We condemn this." (ANI)

