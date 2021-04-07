Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 7 (ANI): The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted relaxation in the maximum age limit to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) like other reserved classes for appointment to state services.

As per an official statement, a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, was held at his residence and several other important decisions, including amendment in various service rules and approval of the proposal to allot land to National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for setting up a solar power plant were made.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to give relaxation in the maximum age limit to the EWS like other reserved categories.

With this decision, the male candidates of the said category will be given five years of relaxation in the maximum age limit and 10 years for women candidates like others.

It is to be noted that the Chief Minister had made the announcement in the state budget 2021-22 with a view to give relief to the candidates of the EWS category.

Similarly, the cabinet has given approval to regular appointment for dependents of three persons, who died during the Gurjar agitation, according to their educational qualification in the city council of Dausa.

The cabinet has also amended the Rajasthan Horticulture Subordinate Services Rules, 1965 for the purpose of recruitment for the post of Inspector, Horticulture and Assistant Inspector, Horticulture in the Public Works Department through written examination in place of interview and get recruitment done to the posts through Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, the release stated.

It also approved the allotment of 93.48 hectares of land to NTPC Limited for the establishment of a 150 MW solar photovoltaic power plant at Devikot village in Jaisalmer district, the release added. (ANI)

