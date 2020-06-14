Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Rajasthan Govt Can Help Neighbouring States with 5,000 COVID Tests Per Day if Needed: CM Gehlot

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 10:30 PM IST
Jaipur, Jun 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said his government will be able to provide facilities for up to 5,000 coronavirus tests per day, if required, to the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi.

He said testing capacity was earlier zero but has now increased to more than 15,000 tests per day in the state.

"Our government is ready to support neighbouring states to test for coronavirus in this time of trouble," Gehlot said in a statement.

In a high-level meeting here, Gehlot reviewed the status of coronavirus infections and said that it is the government's top priority to save people's lives in this critical time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the situation of coronavirus infections is currently under control in Rajasthan and directed officials to continue with the system of screening further in the state.

The Chief Minister said that after "Unlock-1", it has been seen that people are not keeping up with the seriousness of the health protocols.

He directed that anyone who violates other rules, including wearing of face masks and social distancing norms should be strictly dealt with. They should be warned that legal action will be taken against them for disobeying the rules.

Gehlot said that a special campaign will be launched in the state from June 21 to 30 to create awareness about coronavirus.

He also reviewed the status of the employment of workers under the MGNREGA scheme.

