Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government is dedicated to the youth of the state.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Jamnalal Bajaj Auditorium to be built in Sikar through a video conference from the Chief Minister's residence.

Referring to the various schemes of the state government for the youth, he said that 15,000 children are being given free coaching through Mukhyamantri Anupriti Coaching Scheme.

Gehlot said that through the Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence scheme, arrangements have been made to educate 200 children abroad for free. For the youth, 1.25 lakh government jobs have been given by the government and the financial assistance of 1.50 lakh are under process.

He said that strict action has been taken against the gangs involved in paper leaks and strict laws have also been enforced to prevent such incidents.

Gehlot said that to commemorate the 75th year of independence, a program would be run by the state government throughout the year from August 15, in which the young generation would be made aware of the contribution of freedom fighters.

