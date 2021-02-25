Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot assured the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday that the state government is in favour of bringing a law against fraud by credit cooperative societies.

He said lakhs of people in the state have been cheated by the cooperative societies which is a serious issue.

"The state government may bring a law with suggestions from the Opposition to ensure that the fraudsters not only get punished but the victims can also get their money back," he said.

During the Question Hour, he said lakhs of people, especially pensioners and villagers, are suffering because of these societies.

"They lure on the pretext of high-interest rates and later flee away with their money," he said.

Gehlot said that investigation of such cases was being done by the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan police for a speedy disposal.

The CM was speaking after the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria asked the government to take strict action and ensure recovery of peoples' money in such cases.

Earlier, replying to the question asked by BJP MLA Dharmnarayan Joshi, state minister for cooperative, Tikaram Juli, informed the House that a total of 1,02,096 complaints have been received in the state for non-refund of the amount by the cooperative societies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)