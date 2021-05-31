Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the killing of notorious smuggler Kamlesh Prajapat in a police encounter in Barmer last month, an official said.

Prajapat's community members and leaders of the Congress and the BJP had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into his killing, alleging that the encounter was "fake".

Madan Prajapat, the Congress MLA from Pachpadra constituency in Barmer, had met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot recently and raised the demand for a CBI probe into the killing, sources said.

The home department recommended a CBI probe in the matter following approval from the chief minister, the official said.

Known as a notorious smuggler, Barmer-resident Prajapat was wanted in a hit-and-run case and several other criminal cases.

After the encounter on April 22, the Barmer police had claimed that Prajapat attempted to kill a policeman when a team had gone to nab him. The police opened fire at him in self-defence, they said.

