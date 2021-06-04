Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP national spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore on Friday demanded from the Congress government in Rajasthan to release a white paper on the wastage of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

Rathore, who is also Jaipur rural MP, said that it is the right of the people of the state to know the status of the vaccines.

He said that the Congress government of the state has put the dignity of Rajasthan at the doorstep of the Congress high command.

"The Congress government listens only to its high command. In the cabinet meeting also, no discussion on how to manage COVID-19 are held and the cabinet meeting is all about the party high command," Rathore said.

Criticising the chief minister, he said that the government is going to construct a grand auditorium in Jodhpur but the need in present is to vaccinate youth.

He alleged that the state government's Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme is only on papers and people are not benefited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)