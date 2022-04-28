Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], April 28 (ANI): The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, on Thursday said that the Rajasthan government needs to review the law and order situation in the state. She was on her visit to the state to probe the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at a village in the Dausa district here.

After meeting the police officials, Rekha said that it is a failure of the police if two young men with no criminal history raped and murdered a woman in broad daylight.

"An 18-year-old and 22-year-old young men raped and murdered a woman in broad daylight. They have no criminal record. Yet, police could not find the lead. The question is not about the investigation but why did the crime happen in the first place. People have no fear of law, it seems," said Rekha.

She also said that the victim had to ask for a lift to her village because there was no transport to her village, she questioned the government why there was no transport.

Rekha alleged that the number of such cases has increased in Rajasthan, including the POCSO cases. She said the law and order situation in the state is not good.

"The accused after raping and murdering the victim carried her in the car for half-day and nobody suspected them or stopped them. There is some lead which police are missing out; I will talk to the Jaipur Police Commissioner about it. It still needs to be confirmed if there was any involvement of the husband in the case."

Rekha asked the government to take strict actions against the accused and said that the NCW is taking a suo-moto of such cases every other day.

NCW has sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest. A team, led by NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma, visited the crime scene on Thursday to meet the police officials concerned and the family members of the victim.

According to the police, a woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in the Dausa district, said police on Monday.

The body of the woman was found in a well.

"A woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a village in Dausa district. The Woman's body was found in a well. She was walking towards her parents' house when the accused offered her a lift in their vehicle," said Dausa Additional Superintendant of Police Lal Chand Kayal. (ANI)

