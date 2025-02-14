Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Accusing the BJP government in Rajasthan of stopping the work of two universities declared for the disabled in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to take forward the work of these two varsities as soon as possible.

"On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the word handicapped to Divyaang and talks about giving them respect and on the other hand, the government of his own party is sitting on the work of two universities declared in the interest of the disabled in Rajasthan," Gehlot said on X.

Also Read | 'All Decisions Will Be Taken in Interest of Students': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Shutting 9 Universities.

The former chief minister urged Sharma to take cognizance of this and take forward the work of these two universities as soon as possible.

"The participation of disabled people in higher education in India is less than 5%. Due to various challenges, the disabled are not able to take admission in higher education even if they want to," he said.

Also Read | Pakistan Rattled and Worried by Terror Reference in Joint Statement Following Bilateral Meeting Between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Increasing India-US Defence Ties (Watch Video).

Gehlot said that keeping this in mind, the previous Congress government had announced Baba Amte Divyang University in Jaipur in Budget 2022-23 and Mahatma Gandhi Divyang University in Jodhpur in Budget 2023-24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)