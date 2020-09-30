Jaipur, Sep 30 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will release its report card on October 2, said state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra here on Wednesday.

Dotasra, who is also the Rajasthan education minister, said his party will also demonstrate against the Centre's farm laws on the day at all district headquarters as the Union government has worked to weaken farmers.

He also condemned the Hathras gang rape and “forcible” cremation of the victim's body, demanding UP Chief Minister yogi Adityanath's resignation over the issue.

About his government's report card, Dotasra said it will be released virtually and the event will be attended by members of the council of ministers.

AICC general secretary in-charge for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, will also join the event from New Delhi, Dotasra told reporters.

On the recent violence in Dungarpur where candidates of a recruitment examination blocked the the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway, the education minister said he has requested CM Gehlot for a detailed investigation.

He alleged that some outsiders incited the violence.

