Jaipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said the state government is working with full dedication for the betterment of weaker, backward and deprived sections of society.

The government has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefiting the people from these classes, he said.

Gehlot was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the hostel and community building of the All Rajasthan Jatav Mahasabha here.

He said his government is working with full dedication for the betterment of weaker, backward and deprived sections of society and has introduced various welfare schemes which are benefitting them.

Announcements made in Budget 2021-22 regarding setting up 1,200 English-medium schools, seven Ambedkar hostels and skill upgradation of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women entrepreneurs will provide an opportunity for the backward classes to enter the mainstream of the society, he added.

Gehlot said land will soon be allotted for Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Law University.

He said Ambedkar had given the slogan "Be educated, work hard and move forward".

All societies should imbibe his values and promote education. Education and technology can help any society progress, he added.

The chief minister claimed Rajasthan has managed the coronavirus pandemic better than other states and is leading the country in vaccination.

Recently, Gehlot said, there has been an upswing in the number of COVID-19 cases in many states in the country. All health protocols must be followed to remain a winner in the fight against coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Rajasthan had recorded a total of 3,21,356 COVID-19 cases and 2,789 deaths due to the disease, according to a health department bulletin.

