Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the state government is working with the goal of doubling the state's economy by encouraging investments from both the government and the private sector.

He mentioned that the government is working systematically across all areas to increase investment in the state. With the combined efforts of all, the dream of "New Rajasthan, Changing Rajasthan, Rising Rajasthan" will come true, he said while addressing the Genpact Global Meet at a private hotel on Thursday.

Also Read | MCD Budget 2025-26 Meet: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Presents INR 17,000 Crore Budget for Next Financial Year.

Congratulating Genpact on completing 20 years of its establishment, he noted that out of about 8,000 people working in Genpact in Jaipur and Jodhpur, more than 90 per cent of the workers are local. This entire ecosystem is making a significant contribution to employment generation in the state.

He added that Genpact has also planned to invest in the Rising Rajasthan Summit and provide employment to thousands of people.

Also Read | Fire at RIL Plant: One Killed, 6 Injured After Blaze Erupts at Plant of Reliance Industries Limited in Maharashtra's Raigad.

The identification of land for this project has been completed, and the state government is fully cooperating to bring this project to fruition soon. Ease of doing business is a priority for the government and entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government is implementing large projects based on ease of doing business.

"We have signed MoUs worth more than Rs 35 lakh crore during the Rising Rajasthan Summit in its first year. The state government has introduced new policies like the Data Center Policy, AVGC-XR Policy, and Rajasthan Investment Promotion to facilitate investors," Sharma said in a statement.

Under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme, information technology and related sectors have been designated as thrust sectors to further encourage investment in the state. The government is committed to increasing investment in infrastructure.

Sharma stated that the state government has increased capital expenditure by more than 65 per cent in its first budget and is committed to further boosting investment in infrastructure.

He highlighted that new policies have been introduced by the state government to promote development in various sectors of the economy, such as mining, tourism and textile and apparel. He urged investors to take maximum advantage of the policies issued by the state government and invest in the state.

The Chief Minister added that Rajasthan is the largest state in the country and offers immense opportunities in various sectors.

In the energy sector, the state government has signed MoUs with various companies of the Government of India for investments totaling more than Rs 2 lakh crore. Additionally, to increase the availability of water in the state, work orders worth about Rs 10,000 crore have been issued through the Ramjal Setu Link Project with Madhya Pradesh and the Government of India.

He further stated that unprecedented work is being done to increase the recharge of groundwater in the state through programs like Atal Bhu-Jal Yojana, Mukhyamantri Jal Swavalamban Abhiyan, and Karmabhoomi se Matribhoomi.

CEO of Genpact B K Kalra said that unprecedented work is being done in investment in Rajasthan under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. He noted that the Rising Rajasthan Summit organised by the state government has opened new avenues for investors to invest in the state.

Providing information about the company, he stated that Genpact is currently providing employment to thousands of youth in the state and will continue to play an active role in the state's development.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)