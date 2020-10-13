Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday appealed to people who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to donate plasma so that the lives of critical patients can be saved.

He said the process of donating plasma was very simple and the blood of the person donating the plasma was not taken.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

Mishra said a machine separates the plasma and the blood goes back into the body of the donor, and the process does not cause any weakness.

People should motivate others to donate plasma so that it can help save the lives of critical patients, the governor said.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

He said the facility of plasma donation was available at medical colleges at the division level, an officials statement said here.

Mishra also asked members of Indian Red Cross Society to motivate people for the cause.

He said that more than one lakh people have recovered from coronavirus infection in the state, and they should come forward to donate plasma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)