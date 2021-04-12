Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has appointed former finance minister Pradhyuman Singh as the head of the state finance commission, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The chairman and members of the commission hold their posts for one and a half years, it said.

The governor has also nominated Laxman Singh Rawat and Ashok Lahoti as the commission's members, the statement said.

