India News | Rajasthan Guv, CM Condole Demise of Rajasthan HC's Ex-judge Indersen Israni

Jaipur, May 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have condoled the demise of former Rajasthan High Court judge Indersen Israni.

Governor Mishra has prayed courage for his family to bear this shock.

Chief Minister Gehlot said that Israni made specific contribution in the field of law.

"He used his deep understanding of the law to vigorously advocate matters relating to public interest. Along with the judicial sector, protection and promotion of Sindhi language and his remarkable services as the chairman of the State Backward Classes Commission will always be remembered," he said.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi also expressed his condolences on Israni's demise.

