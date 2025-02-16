Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday expressed grief over the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement, Governor Bagde conveyed his deep condolences over the tragedy, praying for peace for the departed souls and strength for their families. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Chief Minister Sharma in a post on X said, "The news of loss of life in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is very sad. I express deep condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased."

"May God give place to the departed souls in his lotus feet and speedy recovery to the injured. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Former chief minister Gehlot also took to X, saying, "Many people died untimely in the stampede caused by the huge crowd of devotees at New Delhi Railway Station for the Kumbh pilgrimage."

He added that a similar tragedy had occurred earlier in Prayagraj, but the total number of casualties in both incidents remains unclear.

Gehlot alleged that previous Kumbh Melas have been held every 12 years but this time the government, seeking political mileage of the religious event, spread misinformation that this Maha Kumbh would occur only after 144 years, leading to an unprecedented rush of devotees.

He urged the government to take lessons from these incidents and enhance preparations for the remaining duration of Kumbh, including upcoming 'Shahi Snans,' to prevent further mishaps.

He remarked that faith-based events should not be used to serve political interests.

