Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday expressed the need to link education with entrepreneurship and technology, saying it is necessary to make students aware of practical aspects of studies.

Addressing a convocation ceremony of Poornima University through video conference, the governor called upon the educational institutes, particularly universities, to push entrepreneurship among students by creating a favourable model.

He said universities should not restrict their role to teaching only, but should also guide the youth and prepare them to be partners in the progress of society and the nation, according to a release.

The Governor also said the new education policy mostly focuses on the all-round development of the student.

Chairman of the university, Shashikant Singhi, was among others present in the virtual ceremony. ISRO chairman K Sivan, E Sreedharan, popularly known as Metro Man, and others were awarded honorary PhD degree during the virtual event.

