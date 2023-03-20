Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Monday quashed an FIR against RSS leader Nimbaram in a bribery case by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in 2021.

The order by Justice Farzand Ali came on a petition of Nimbaram, Kshetriya Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevk Singh (RSS), seeking the scrapping of the FIR.

The court, however, refused to quash the FIR against the other co-accused.

The state BJP welcomed the order and alleged that the ruling Congress in Rajasthan had tried to "defame the nationalistic organisation" with its "conspiracy".

BJP leader Rajaram Gurjar, husband of Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation Mayor Somya Gurjar, and BVG company officials were arrested by the ACB in June 2021.

An FIR was registered after a video surfaced purportedly showing Rajaram and the company official talking about a commission of Rs. 20 crore for getting dues of the company cleared from the Corporation.

The ACB later named Nimbaram an accused in the case as he was purportedly seen sitting along with Rajaram and the company officials.

In his order, Justice Farzand Ali held that the pen drive allegedly containing the sting operation of the demand made by the Mayor's husband in presence of Nimbaram was secondary evidence as the ACB in its status report has admitted that the original recording and the original device that recorded the footage was not available nor it was made known as to who recorded the incident.

The ACB has already filed a charge sheet against Rajram Gurjar and the company official and had kept pending investigation against other accused including Nimbaram.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said Nimbaram was framed in the case under a conspiracy.

“Truth can be troubled but cannot be defeated and today it has become clear that truth always prevails. I welcome the decision of the court,” he said.

“One more thing has become clear that the Congress party does politics, defames and discredits nationalist organisations to cover up its sins,” Poonia said.

