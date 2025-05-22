Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 22 (ANI): The ongoing heatwave in Rajasthan is expected to continue for the next three to four days, with Sri Ganganagar recording the highest temperature in the state at 47.6 degrees Celsius, as per the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the center, stated that heatwave conditions are currently prevailing in northwestern Rajasthan, especially in Sri Ganganagar, and are likely to continue in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Phalodi, Jaisalmer, and the Shekhawati region over the next two to three days. However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain with strong winds in Kota, Bharatpur, and Jaipur regions over the next 48 hours.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Centre Announces 4% Reservation in Allotment of Government Housing for Persons With Disabilities.

In western Rajasthan, specifically in Jodhpur and Bikaner, there is a likelihood of strong winds and rain on May 23 and 24. The heat wave conditions are expected to continue in northwestern Rajasthan for the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, the country is expecting the monsoon to arrive before its time. The monsoon is likely to reach the coast of Kerala in the next two to three days and will gradually cover southern and eastern India. A survey is being conducted to determine when the monsoon will reach Rajasthan.

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD informed that Rajasthan faced severe heatwave conditions with temperatures soaring between 44 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius in several regions.

Several areas like Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions witnessed intense heat and warm nights, while Udaipur and Kota divisions saw relief in the form of dust storms and light to moderate rainfall.

"Today, in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions, the maximum temperature remained between 44 °C to 47°C along with heatwave and warm night conditions. In Udaipur and Kota divisions, there were chances of thunderstorms, strong winds (40-50 kmph), and light to moderate rainfall post noon," IMD said.

Temperatures across Rajasthan were expected to rise further by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius over the next 48 hours.Several parts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions were predicted to face maximum temperatures of 45 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius along with severe heatwave and warm night conditions between May 21 and 23.The weather office also warned, "In border areas, strong dusty winds at a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely."

For the next 4 to 5 days, parts of Udaipur and Kota divisions were expected to experience intense thunderstorms, winds (40-50 kmph), and scattered rainfall, especially during late afternoons.

The IMD further stated, "There is a strong possibility of continued thunderstorms, dust storms (40-50 kmph), and light to moderate rain in the southern districts."The forecast also included a warning for Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions for May 22 and 23, stating, "In these divisions, there are chances of thunderstorms and dust storms (40-50 kmph) post noon."

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur urged citizens to stay cautious during the extreme heat and sudden weather changes. People were advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and secure loose outdoor items due to gusty winds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)