Kota (Raj), Apr 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old interstate drug smuggler, wanted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was arrested here on Friday, officials said.

Danish Ashraf Merchant had been on the run for over a week after his illegal drug unit in Dongri, Mumbai was busted by the NCB on March 25, they said.

He was caught during routine checking of vehicles on Jhalawar road under Anantpura Police Station of the city and 162 grams of charas and some cash was seized from his car, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Kota city, Vikas Pathak said a police patrolling squad led by sub inspector Kamal Singh spotted the suspicious looking car in which Merchant was travelling at around 4.30 am on Friday.

The driver of the car was asked to stop but he tried to escape and drove into a forest, police said, adding that while Merchant was caught some of his associates managed to flee.

Merchant, a resident of Noor Vila, Dongri in Mumbai, was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the NCB Mumbai and Mumbai Police were informed of his arrest in Kota, Pathak said.

There are six criminal cases lodged against the accused in different police stations of Mumbai, he said.

Efforts are underway to nab the others who fled into the jungle, he added.

