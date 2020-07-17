Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 17 (ANI): Rajasthan government has issued directions to all district and police authorities in the State for "strict compliance of common prescriptions regarding social distancing and regulation of inter-state movement of persons."

"All persons in-charge of workplaces/offices shall ensure that employees wear face mask compulsorily and maintain adequate social distance at the workplaces. Adequate social distancing shall be adhered by all persons at all public places and transport. Non-observance of this shall be punishable with a fine," read the directions.

It directed shop owners to ensure social distancing among employees, customers and all others and also to ensure that no crowding takes place, under any circumstances, in their premises.

"Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities and of all the points which frequently come into human contact, eg. doorknobs, handles, railings etc. shall be ensured at all times. It is advisable to wash hands with soap and water and if soap and water are not readily available, use sanitizer, after touching any surface that is prone to frequent public contacts," the directions read.

District Magistrate and other authorised officers shall ensure enforcement of common safety prescriptions/directions issued from time to time and as stated above, through fines and penal actions as prescribed in The Disaster Management Act, 2005 and The Rajasthan Epidemic Disease Ordinance 2020, it said.

"The District Magistrate or others authorised by the District Magistrate, arc expected to carry out sudden inspections to ensure that the above directions are followed in true letter and spirit. Also, the directions for the regulation of inter-state movement of persons that were issued earlier are required to be strictly enforced," it said.

The Rajasthan government said that during a high-level review meeting of the emerging situation in respect of the spread of COVID-19 in the state, it was noted that the recent spike in the number of cases in many districts is largely attributable to unregulated movement of people across the state borders and Non-compliance of provisions pertaining to social distancing and wearing of masks in public and workplaces.

According to the State health department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 26,580 including 6,459 active cases and 534 deaths. (ANI)

