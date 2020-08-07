Jaipur, Aug 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday issued orders to conduct intense checking for mobile phones in jails in order to prevent prisoners from using them.

Additional chief secretary (Home) Rohit Kumar Singh issued an order to all district collectors directing them to set up district-level squads and conduct intense checking of mobile phones, SIM cards and other prohibited items in the jails.

The squad will be headed by an official of the Rajasthan Administrative Service with Rajasthan Police Service and other officials as members.

He also asked the officials to conduct video recording of the search operations.

The jail authorities will have to ensure cooperation to the squad and secrecy of the search operations.

If prisoners are found in possession of mobile phones, the jail authorities will have to shift them to other jails, according to the order. In case the mobile phones are found abandoned, the devices will have to be checked by forensic science laboratory, it said.

