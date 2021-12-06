Jaipur, Dec 6 (PTI) A group of madrasa para teachers in Rajasthan staged a protest during state minority affairs minister Shale Mohammad's visit to Tonk on Monday to press for their various demands, including regularisation of service.

Mohammad reached Tonk to hold a meeting with his Congress party leaders for the preparation of its proposed rally against inflation in Jaipur.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccines for Adolescents: RDIF Ready To Provide One-Shot Sputnik Light Vaccine, Sputnik M Vaccine to India.

As soon as the convoy of the minister reached the Circuit House in Tonk, the para teachers shouted slogans. The minister called a delegation of the protesting teachers and took their representation, police said.

The main demand of the para teachers is regularisation of service.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Undentified Person In Indore; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)