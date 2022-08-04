Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 4 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly murdering another man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Thursday.

The blood-stained body of a 55-year-old man with injury marks on the face was on Wednesday morning recovered from a field near Dola Ka Mal village, Jhalawar Superintendent of Police Richa Tomer said.

The deceased was identified as Kalammudden Mev, a resident of Nayagaun under Raipur police station, she said, adding he had gone to the field on Tuesday for reaping fodder.

Following a complaint by the deceased's son, police registered a case and started investigation, Tomar said.

A police team zeroed in on a suspect, identified as Hasan Mansuri (56), a resident of the same area that of Mev, she said.

The suspect was found absconding when police raided his residence, Tomar said, adding he was finally nabbed from the Kalisindh area.

During interrogation, Mansuri admitted to a have killed Mev over a scuffle that took place between the two six-seven days ago over reaping of fodder, the SP said.

He said he attacked Mev on the face with a stone and later strangled him and fled the spot, she said.

Mansuri was produced before a court which sent him to one-day police remand, Station House Officer of Raipur police station Bhupesh Sharma said.

Police said they solved the murder case within hours.

