Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) A man was injured after allegedly being beaten on his head with a brick in Rajasthan's Pali district and a video of the purported incident was uploaded on social media, police said on Friday.

In the video, the victim is seen pleading for mercy whereas the accused got a friend to film the incident while reciting a movie dialogue to upload it on social media.

Both the accused have been arrested in the matter, police said.

According to Sadri police, accused Naresh Mali had gone to victim Prakash Meghwal's residence on Thursday and took him outside on the pretext of some work related to furniture. He then stopped and started beating Meghwal on the head with a brick, that led to bleeding, police said.

The victim's family members rushed to the spot after getting information about what had happened. They took him to a hospital from where Meghwal was referred to another centre in Udaipur for treatment.

The accused had some past rivalry with Meghwal over money-related issues due to which the accused and his friend Bhavesh Pujari decided to teach him a lesson, police said.

"Both the accused have been arrested in the matter following a complaint lodged by the victim's family members," Sadri SHO Surja Ram Chaudhary said.

He said Mali has a past criminal record of theft and arms smuggling.

