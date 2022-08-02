Jaipur, Aug 2 (PTI) A young woman and a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said Tuesday.

Police said Veeramnath (20) and Reski (18) committed suicide by hanging themselves in a shed on the Balotra road in the Sindhri police station area.

Also Read | Karnataka: Five Killed in Rain-Related Incidents, IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Three More Days in 12 Districts.

The bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem was conducted.

Police said the preliminary investigation pointed to a love affair between them.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Lured With Rs 10, 13-Year-Old Girl Raped by 2 Men Several Times; Accused Arrested.

Investigation has been initiated after registering the matter under Section 174 of the CrPC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)