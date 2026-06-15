India News | Rajasthan: Massive Fire Erupts in Makhupura Industrial Area

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], June 15 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Makhupura industrial area of Ajmer in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Soon after the incident, fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire, the fire officials said. Efforts are underway to control the blaze.

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Fire Officer Gaurav Tanwar said, "We are trying to bring the fire under control. Fire tenders are engaged in extinguishing the fire."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)