Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Heatwave conditions remained unabated in parts of Rajasthan where Churu was the hottest place at 44.8 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to the Meteorological Department.

Bikaner and Jaisalmer sizzled at 44 degrees Celsius and 43.5 degrees Celsius respectively, while Ganganagar and Jaipur both recorded 43 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | YSRCP Wins All Four Rajya Sabha Seats in Andhra Pradesh: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 19, 2020.

The day temperature in Jodhpur, Barmer, Ajmer and Kota was 41.3 degrees Celsius, 40.8 degrees Celsius, 40.5 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the Met Department here.

The weatherman has forecast light rains at isolated areas in the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Wins 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Bags 1 in MP, YSRCP Clean Sweeps Andhra Pradesh; Check Full Results.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)