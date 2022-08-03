Jaipur, Aug 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria on Wednesday exhorted officials to pull all stops to control the lumpy disease spreading among animals.

Kataria held a review meeting with the district level officials here regarding lumpy skin disease which has so far taken lives of more than 1,000 cows and other bovines across the state.

In the meeting, he said that the state government is making all possible efforts with full awareness and sensitivity to save the cattle from this disease.

He directed the officers to work on mission mode for the prevention of the disease.

Kataria, after discussion with the district officials, inquired about the status of infection, measures being taken for prevention, availability of medicine, and condition of medical personnel and directed them to make resources available in accordance with the need.

He directed them to immediately reach spots where infection is reported and make people aware about preventive measures.

He said that state medical teams and teams from neighbouring districts have been sent to the affected districts.

For the affected districts, 29 veterinary doctors and 93 livestock assistants have been deployed from other districts.

Approval of 30 additional vehicles has been issued for effective monitoring and treatment of sick animals.

