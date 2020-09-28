Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister Arjun Singh Bamaniya along with MLA Dayaram Parmar on Sunday met protesters from tribal communities over the recruitment of government school teachers.

Two people were killed in Rajasthan's Dungarpur after four days of violent protests by members of tribal communities over the recruitment of government school teachers.

On Thursday, hundreds of tribal youth had blocked National Highway 8 in Dungarpur district and on Friday, they vandalised a petrol pump and damaged several vehicles.

The tribal community is demanding filling up of unreserved 1,167 teachers' posts with Scheduled Caste candidates.

Speaking to reporters here, Bamaniya said, "We have discussed on the issues and committee has decided to restore peace. The highway is already open and we will be successful in restoring peace in the area."

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said the Rajasthan government was on 'auto-pilot' mode and the worsening situation in Dungarpur shows a big failure on the part of the government.

"The Rajasthan government is on auto-pilot. The law and order situation in Dungarpur is getting worse day by day and it has become so bad that young people are being fired upon. The government is not paying attention to the needs of the youth of their country. They have been on the streets for two weeks. Why was this allowed to go on for so long?" Rathore said while speaking to the media.

"No one went to meet the agitating youths. This is a big failure on the part of the government. They have not created a single vacancy. Even the ones the BJP government had created have not been filled. We want the Rajasthan government to immediately reach out to the youth who are protesting and find a solution to their problems," he added.

On Thursday, protestors from tribal communities had blocked National Highway 8 near Dungarpur and pelted stones on police personnel during a demonstration demanding recruitment of reserved category candidates on 1,167 vacant unreserved positions for teachers from the year 2018.(ANI)

