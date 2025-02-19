Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Ministers Jawahar Singh Bedham and Madan Dilawar have lauded the 2025 state Budget, calling it a positive step for the development of the state. Bedham, speaking on the Budget's provisions, thanked the Chief Minister and Finance Minister for presenting the Budget in line with the people's expectations.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of the state for presenting this Budget. The Budget has been presented in accordance with the expectations and aspirations of the people. Farmers will now get Rs 9,000 instead of Rs 8,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi. Many announcements have also been made in the field of infrastructure. This Budget is for the development of the people of the state and will definitely help the state's pace," Bedham said.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta: From Student Leader to Delhi Chief Minister; Political Journey of First-Time BJP MLA From Shalimar Bagh.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed confidence that the Budget would be welcomed by the people. "This Budget will bring smiles to everyone's faces. Everyone has been taken care of in this Budget. Adequate Budget provisions have been made for everyone," Dilawar remarked.

The Education Minister also addressed the controversial statement made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee regarding the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. Banerjee had referred to the event as a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Kumbh of death), sparking widespread backlash. In response, Dilawar stated, "I do not want to talk about such people. They can never understand Sanatan Dharam because they don't have the vision for it."

Also Read | Who Is Rekha Gupta? Know Age, Family, Education and Net Worth of First-Time BJP MLA Set To Become New Delhi CM.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, also thanked Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Finance Minister for presenting the Budget and spoke on the beneficial schemes that the government has planned for farmers.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan's Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented the 2025-26 Budget in the Legislative Assembly and made several announcements across various sectors. To benefit the farmers, Kumari announced that around four lakh farmers will be benefitted under the new initiatives that are being taken by the government.

Presenting the Budget, Diya Kumari stated that the state has already commenced work worth INR 9,300 crore under the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, whereas tenders worth INR 12,400 crore have been finalised and approvals to projects worth INR 12,807 crore have been granted.

Under the scheme, additional work worth around INR 9,300 crore will be undertaken. Kumari said in Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday that the government also announced the establishment of the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation by upgrading the ECRP Corporation, which will oversee projects worth INR 4,000 crore.

Furthermore, INR 1,250 crore will be spent in setting up drip and sprinkler irrigation systems which will cover around 3.5 lakh hectares of land. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)