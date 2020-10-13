Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The Congress in Rajasthan has formed six election organising committees while the BJP appointed three incharges for six municipal corporations which go to polls in November and filing of nomination papers for which begin on Wednesday.

According to the State Election Commission, voting for 560 ward councillors in these municipal corporations spread across Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota will be held in two phases.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Explains How He Recovered From COVID-19: ‘Physical Fitness, Mental Tenacity and Desi Food’.

In the first phase, on October 29, voting will be held for Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North municipal corporations while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South municipal corporations will go to polls on November 1.

The ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP are gearing up for these elections. The Congress has formed six election organizing committees and appointed Qazi Nizamuddin as the AICC coordinator for the municipal elections.

Also Read | Durga Puja 2020: Assam Issues SOPs, Check Guidelines For Setting Up Pandals And Idol Immersion.

The BJP has appointed Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in Jaipur, Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary in Jodhpur and Rajendra Rathore, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Kota as the party's incharges for the upcoming elections.

Prospective candidates have started approaching their party offices and office bearers for election tickets.

The election commission's spokesperson said notification for the ward councillor poll will be released on October 14, following which the nomination process will begin.

The last date for filing of nomination is October 19 and the papers will be scrutinized a day after, while the candidates can withdraw their names by October 22, the spokesperson said.

He said the election symbols will be allotted on October 23.

The counting of votes will take place on November 3.

Executive Magistrate and Additional Commissioner of Police Rahul Prakash on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders in Jaipur city. Under this, processions, demonstrations and other events, being held without permission, will remain banned in the Jaipur Commissionerate area till November 12.

The three cities together have 35.97 lakh eligible voters. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the voting period has been extended by one hour and will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Schedule for the election of the corporation mayors will be released on November 4. The voting will be held on November 10 and counting will be done the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)