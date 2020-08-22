Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday stressed the need for a policy for state's sustainable, holistic and balanced development.

He said there was a need to boost self-confidence of youths so that they become entrepreneur and self-reliant.

Also Read | Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Motorcycle Likely To Be Launched In India Next Month: Report.

Mishra was addressing through video conference the first meeting of the Governor's advisory group, which was set up last month to take up issues related to holistic development of the state.

"There is need for a policy for sustainable, holistic and balanced development of the state. Schemes need to be implemented at grassroots level. A roadmap will be prepared to start work," he said.

Also Read | New Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched In India; Priced at Rs 8,999.

The Governor said that about 60 per cent of the land area of ??Rajasthan is covered with complex geographical conditions. There is a widespread employment problem, for which the ''Vocal for Local'' concept will have to be encouraged, he said.

He said the availability of health services infrastructure, equipment and medicines would have to be ensured at the village level.

Out of 33 districts of the state, the Governor said, eight are tribal dominated.

"The social, economic and educational status of Scheduled Tribes in these areas is extremely pathetic. The Governor has constitutional responsibility for the overall development of the people of Scheduled Tribes, so efforts will be made to speed up the works for the development and strengthening of the infrastructure facilities for the people of these areas," Mishra said.

The Governor said that despite the disparate geographical conditions, the availability of important natural resources in the state is in abundance. There is a need to make better use of these resources so that rapid economic development of the state can be done, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)