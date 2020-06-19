Jaipur, Jun 19 (PTI) Congress leader and newly-elected Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, K C Venugopal, on Friday said he will become the voice of the state in the Upper House of parliament.

Venugopal, an All India Congress Committee general secretary and in charge of Karnataka, was nominated along with Neeraj Dangi for Rajya Sabha polls on three seats from Rajasthan.

Both Venugopal and Dangi won the elections held on Friday. BJP's Rajendra Gehlot was also elected.

“There are several issues which I will be taking up in the upper house in an appropriate manner. The locust issue is there, farmers are suffering due to that,” Venugopal told reporters after the announcements of results.

He also said issues related to MGNREGA will also be his priority.

Considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Venugopal had replaced him in the party's central organization in December 2018 after Gehlot was appointed chief minister for a third time.

He had previously represented Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat in Kerala (2009) and served as a minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Venugopal was active in Rajasthan during the December 2018 assembly elections. After the results, he was sent to Rajasthan by the AICC when the deliberations for finalising the name of chief minister were being held.

He has also been associated with NSUI for a long time.

Congress's second candidate Neeraj Dangi, who is the party's state general secretary, said that development of the state will be his priority.

“The party chose a grassroots worker like me. I will be focusing on developmental issues and will work in the interest of the state,” Dangi said.

He has held the position of Youth congress state president and unsuccessfully contested assembly elections in the past.

On the other hand, BJP's newly elected RS MP Rajendra Gehlot is the state vice president and was the water resources minister in the former Bhairon Singh Shekhawat government.

A two-time MLA from Jodhpur's Sardarshahar constituency, he had unsuccessfully contested election against Ashok Gehlot in 2008.

He was also the first state president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, according to the party sources.

