Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Thursday suspended an officer of the Statistics Department for allegedly circulating a fake order asking Yuva Mitras to create dummy accounts.

Yuva Mitras are the volunteers who publicise welfare schemes of the state government.

Assistant Director of the department posted in Sawai Madhopur, Satish Kumar Saharia, issued an order on Wednesday directing the volunteers to make 10 dummy accounts on Twitter.

He said that the fake accounts should not mention that they are Yuva Mitra.

He mentioned in the order that the instructions in this regard were given by the director of the department at a meeting in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Taking a serious note of it, Director Om Prakash Bairwa said no such directions were issued by him.

He suspended Saharia for issuing the fake order. An official statement said the director has written to the Sawai Madhopur SP to register a case against Saharia and initiate investigation in the matter.

