Dholpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Four people who were on the run after allegedly abducting a man from Uttar Pradesh's Sikandra were caught here by a team of the Rajasthan Police on Thursday, officials said.

Kulendra Baghel (25) was abducted from Sikandra but as the Uttar Pradesh Police intercepted their car and started chasing it, they entered Rajasthan and dropped him at a tea stall in Mania in Dholpur district, they said.

The officials said a Rajasthan Police team intercepted the accused at the Water Works intersection and apprehended them. The accused were later handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police, they said.

Dholpur District Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said on Thursday morning, after getting information from the Uttar Pradesh Police, the car was intercepted.

The accused are Rameshwar Kirar (35), Mahendra Dhakad (30), Ravi Dhakad (36) and Rajesh Singh (35), the officials said.

