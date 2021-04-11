Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector in Jalore district was arrested Sunday while taking a bribe of Rs 45,000, an anti-corruption bureau official said.

Babulal Rajpurohit, posted at the Sayla police station, had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to file the final report in a case, the official said.

The allegation was verified and the accused arrested while accepting Rs 45,000, ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

He said the residence of the accused is being searched while a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

