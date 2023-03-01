Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A Rajasthan Police constable has been dismissed for allegedly conniving with drug smugglers in the state.

District Superintendent of Police, Chittorgarh, Rajan Dushyant has dismissed constable Bhairulal Ahir from the state service, taking departmental action in connection with a case of connivance with the accused involved in drug smuggling, an official statement said.

Dushyant said that the Central Bureau of Narcotics, Neemuch raided Chakatiya village under the Mangalwad police station limits and seized cash along with opium and other narcotics in huge quantity.

Bhairulal was arrested by the narcotics bureau after being found in connivance with the drug smugglers, the statement said.

Constable Bhairulal of Mangalwad police station was dismissed from the state service on Tuesday after being found involved in the case, it said.

