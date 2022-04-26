Jaipur, Apr 26 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police will launch a campaign against those who waste time and resources of law enforcers and courts by registering false cases.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada said on Tuesday that instructions have been given to all the officers from time to time by the police headquarters, but this will be taken up as a campaign now.

Also Read | #TamilNadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin Announced in the Assembly That a Statue … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Mehrada said initially two police stations of Jhunjhunu district were focused and the police got success. He said that in 50 out of 52 false cases identified, courts have imposed fines on the accused who registered false cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)