Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) A sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Sikar district on Thursday, officials said.

Subhash Chand, posted at Neem ka Thana Kotwali police station had demanded the money from a man in return for not naming him in an FIR.

Also Read | Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Being Elected 15th President of India.

The man approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and after verification of his complaint, a trap was laid and the accused caught red-handed while taking the bribe, they said.

Chand has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Director General of ACB B L Soni said.

Also Read | Presidential Election Result 2022: Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Droupadi Murmu on Her Presidential Poll Win.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)