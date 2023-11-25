Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], November 25 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday claimed that the BJP will form a strong government in Rajasthan where polling for the 199-member assembly began on Saturday morning.

Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Bikaner East Assembly constituency of the state, the BJP leader said, "BJP will form a strong government in Rajasthan".

"We can see the power of democracy here as women have turned up in large numbers to cast their vote," the BJP leader said.

The ruling Congress is eyeing another term while the BJP is seeking to replace the Ashok Gehlot government, with the party banking on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, and Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore.

Many rebel candidates of BJP and Congress withdrew their names after persuasion. But still, around 45 rebel candidates from both parties are in the fray. These also include MLAs, former MLAs and party officials.

Voting began in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan on Saturday after days of hectic campaigning by major political parties including the ruling Congress and BJP.

Elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

The polling began at 7 am and voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful and fair elections, as per a poll official.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73. Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and independents. (ANI)

