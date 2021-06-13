Jaipur, June 13 (PTI) Police arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Bharatpur's doctor couple on Sunday, an official said.

Three other accused -- Daulat Gurjar, Nirbhan Singh Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar -- involved in the murder conspiracy were arrested earlier.

Anuj Gurjar (21), the prime accused, was nabbed on Sunday while he was going to meet his girlfriend in Bharatpur.

A reward of Rs 5,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of Anuj, Bharatpur IGP Prashan Kumar Khamesra said in a statement.

Dr Sudeep Gupta (46) and his wife Dr Seema Gupta (44) were shot dead in broad daylight by two bike-borne miscreants on May 28.

Dr Sudeep Gupta was going somewhere in a car along with his wife.

According to the police, Sudeep Gupta, his wife Dr Seema and his mother were jailed in November 2019 in a murder case of a woman and her five-year-old child.

Anuj is the brother of the woman who was murdered in November 2019.

The woman and her five-year-old child were killed after their house was set on fire. Dr Sudeep Gupta had an affair with the woman and he, along with his mother and wife, was suspected to be involved in setting the house ablaze, the police had said.

