Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Ten COVID-19 deaths and 205 fresh cases were recorded in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 8,875 and 9,50,618 respectively.

The maximum of five deaths were reported in Udaipur, followed by one each in Sawaimadhopur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Bhilwara and Bikaner, according to an official report.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported a maximum of 42, it said.

A total of 9,37,481 people in the state have recovered from the infection so far and the number of active cases stands at 4,262.

