Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded 19 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,448, while 1,927 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,82,512 on Monday, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin.

At present, there are 21,671 active cases in the state, while 2,58,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 459, followed by 257 in Jodhpur, 200 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 147 in Kota, 114 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 95 in Pali.

Of the 1,927 new cases, 475 were reported from Jaipur, 203 from Jodhpur, 137 from Kota, 96 from Bharatpur, 89 from Nagaur, 84 from Udaipur, 78 from Alwar, among others.

