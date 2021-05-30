Jaipur, May 30 (PTI) Rajasthan's COVID-19 caseload surged to 9,38,460 on Sunday with 2,298 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 8,317 as 66 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases and fatalities at 601 and 14 respectively, the report stated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan stands at 49,224. So far, 8,80,919 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection in the state, it said.

